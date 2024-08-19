‘Do you have to ask consent to shake somebody’s hand now?’ – Employment Candidate Spills The Tea On The “Weirdest Job Interview Ever”

The job market is very tough right now and many people have shared stories of applying to hundreds of job ads and never getting an interview.

So when you do get an interview, the stakes are high and you want it to go well.

No dice for TikToker @scratchqueenlauren, who gave all the details of her strange in-person job interview in a video that has gone viral.

It got off to a rocky start.

“She (the interviewer) looks at me and said, ‘Your shoulders are showing.'”

But “I’m wearing a turtleneck and a formal skirt,” Lauren says, showing her outfit in her car.

She has just had the interview.

“That’s not acceptable workplace attire,” the interviewer continues.

And it only got worse from there.

The interviewer asked her “What would you consider workplace toxicity?”

But there is no clue about why she would ask that.

Nearing the end it looks like more like a standard interview:

“We’re still interviewing more candidates and I’ll be in contact with you.”

Then Lauren thanked her and extended her hand to the interviewer’s to shake it, a standard gesture, “and she goes: ‘Don’t touch me… I didn’t give you consent to touch me.'”

“I didn’t know what to say… I didn’t mean anything by it.”

Lauren is baffled and frazzled about the ordeal.

“Do you have to ask consent to shake somebody’s hand now?”

But she isn’t heartbroken:

“I don’t want the job obviously, with the way that went down.”

Here’s the full video.

Here’s what people are saying.

At a job interview for a part-time role, the Executive Director told me it would be career suicide for me to end the contract for a full-time position.

I wish I had done what this person suggests.

Haha! Some people want to watch her squirm.

Yeah I don’t see it factoring into a candidate’s acceptance or rejection.

Has this changed and we didn’t get the memo?

Excellent point. This reflects terribly on the company.

I wonder what their turnover is like.

