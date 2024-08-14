Her Boyfriend Wants 50% Of Her Rental Income As Payment To Move In With Him, But She Thinks That’s Way Too Much Because He Pays Not Mortgage On His House’

When it comes to couples merging lives and finances, fairness is often in the eye of the beholder.

As a woman considers moving into her partner’s mortgage-free home, a disagreement over splitting rental income hints at deeper issues of equity and trust.

AITA for not giving my BF 50% of my rental income? I (46F) and my partner (57M) of 5 years are talking about moving in together after my kids (from previous marriage) have moved out. He has a fully paid off house and I have a house with mortgage. It’s likely that I will have to move into his house as it’s bigger, and I rent out my house with a rental income of around $600 per week.

When we spoke about how to manage our finances, he suggested I pay half of all the bills and groceries, plus 50% of my rental income that I receive from my house.

Paying half of all the bills and groceries I completely understand, but half of my rental income to him even though he has no mortgage – I didn’t think it was fair. I didn’t quite understand why he wanted me to give him 50% of my rental income first.

He then explained that in case we break up and he doesn’t want to feel like I have taken advantage of him and the living situation, and to make things fair, we should chip in 50/50 in everything. I don’t feel though this is a 50/50 deal, more like 80/20 deal with him benefiting more than me.

I would pay a maximum of $150 a week rent plus bills and groceries. That is around the amount I am willing to pay, not $300 a week rent plus bills and groceries. As a side note, my income is around $75K, and his is around $85K (half of which comes from his rental from his own investment property). AITA for not giving 50% of my rental income to him if I move in with him?

