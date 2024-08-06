Her Co-Worker Was Constantly Complaining And Making The Work Environment Unbearable, So She Plans To Leave The Job Before The Co-Worker’s Vacation So She Can’t Go

Trying to get along with co-workers can be a challenge at times.

What would you do if you had the opportunity to move to a new job, knowing that it would ruin a bad co-worker’s vacation plans?

That’s the situation the person in this story was facing.

Take a look.

I ruined my coworkers first chance at a vacation in 3 years My coworker and I share a space. She has been there 3 years, myself 5 months. She is not my boss but constantly looks over my shoulder, telling me how to change my work.

She really sounds annoying.

She is rude to the people we work with overseas online. She does it all on speakerphone and ignore me when i ask her to use a headset while she yells at them. She talks about her stomach problems and her issues pooping. When I ask her not to she tells me to get over it. If another coworker comes to speak to me she answers for Me and over me. She also swears at her computer, verbally responding to emails she doesn’t like. Talks over her breath while reading her work constantly.

That would get old real quick.

I told her many times to please stop and she got pissed saying she doesnt ‘jump to.my tune’ and complains of having to ‘ walk on eggshells around me’ as she isn’t accustomedto modifying her behaviour for anyone. The company is tiny, the owner insanely, pitifully cheap. So, I’m thr first person in years that is able to cover her work. She is desperate for vacation and recently booked a long trip to Hong Kong for 2.5 weeks.

Congratulations!

She doesn’t know yet I was recently offered a way better full time job through someone I’ve worked freelance for in the past. My freelancer is understanding if I was to wait a bit before i end my current employment as my coworkers holiday is in 2 weeks. But I think I’ll give my notice early. Our boss is a huge a**hole and my coworker hates his guts and it should be an interesting fallout as if she goes on holiday and there is no one else who can do her job. She will have a total meltdown.

Wow. That’s just mean, even if it is deserved.

Let’s see what the people in the comments had to say.

Yup, it is the owner’s job to find coverage.

Good question.

Yes, make sure they know!

Exactly.

Yeah, that’s a red flag for sure.

Put in your notice immediately!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.