Night Owl Neighbor Complains That She’s Being Too Loud When She’s Walking Around Her Apartment During The Day, So She Wants To Tell Her That Her Sleeping Patterns Are Not Her Problem

Dealing with noise from your neighbors is just part of life, and that is especially true when living in an apartment.

What happens when your neighbors are complaining about every noise, even just from walking around?

That is what the people in this story are dealing with.

Check it out.

WIBTA if I told my neighbor that her sleeping patterns are not my problem? For context, my partner and I live in a Brooklyn apartment on the 2nd floor. We are two lesbians in our 30s, not exactly rowdy or noisy.

Lately, our downstairs neighbor has been coming up at all hours of the day to complain about hearing us walking around. We’ve been working from home so I guess she can hear us more than usual?

Noise from walking around?

Yesterday she came upstairs at 9am and complained that we were walking around above her bedroom and she couldn’t sleep. I guess she works nights or something?

That’s not early on any day of the week.

But I feel like 9am is not that early during the work week. Her entire complaint seems based on the fact that we exist and walk around our apartment as opposed to hovering? I guess? I’m not confrontational, but I also feel like she knew what she was getting into living on the first floor in an old building.

She shouldn’t have to do anything.

I don’t know what else I can do? I didn’t ask her to work nights and it’s not my fault that walking in my apartment that I pay for makes sound. So non-biased Reddit: WIBTA if I tell her it’s not my problem, instead of just empty apologizing? WIBTA?

That is a difficult situation. On the one hand, you want to be a good neighbor, but on the other, you have to live your life.

Let’s see what the commenters have to say.

That might shut her up.

Yup, nothing to worry about.

This comment is exactly right.

This person offers some practical advice.

Yup, there are simple solutions.

Come on, this neighbor is being ridiculous.

You can’t be silent all of the time!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.