Her Neighbor Won’t Stop Trying To Sell Her Vitamin Supplements, And Uses Her Chronically Ill Daughter As A Reason She Needs Them. So She Snapped.

No one wants to feel used for any reason.

But it can be especially infuriating if someone tries to use you while you’re in a crisis for the very thing that has put you in that crisis.

That’s what this person has been dealing with thanks to her neighbor. Keep reading to see what went down.

AITA for flipping out at my neighbor for hounding me about her MLM?? I have a nine-year-old daughter who has suffered with health problems her entire life. We’re always in and out of hospitals and my next-door neighbor, who has recently begun selling these vitamin supplements, has been hounding me to buy them. But yesterday she went too far.

My husband and I were on our way to take our daughter to the hospital and she caught us in the driveway.

It started with grooming her to try to woo her.

She asked how our daughter was doing, expressed her sympathies that our daughter needed another procedure. Then once again tried to pitch us her stupid vitamins. I said no yet again and she asked why. Then she had the nerve to try to capitalize on my daughter’s ill health by telling me to imagine how much I would save on hospital bills if I would just give her these supplements. I’m not comfortable talking about my daughters medical history on here, but please know that it is not something that can be fixed with vitamins.

We all have our breaking point and the following was OP’s.

So I told her to take her stupid MLM vitamin supplements and shove them right up her rear. My husband thinks I overreacted, should have just politely told her no again and left it at that. He says I made things super awkward for us since she’s our neighbor. He wants me to apologize, but I think that she is the one who should be apologizing. So please settle this with my husband… AITA?

Sometimes people don’t know when to stop, right?

Here’s what people are saying about this hard sales pitch.

She’s clearly a terrible salesperson.

It’s a huge red flag to me if someone gets mad at their partner for sticking up for themselves — and their child.

No means no. This isn’t hard.

It’s so true. I see this in my business, too. I think sales people are pressured to not take a hint.

I wouldn’t apologize, but I love the “do not detain me” bit.

Learn how to do actual sales and run a legitimate business, neighbor. Yeesh.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.