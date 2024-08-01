Her Older Sister Wouldn’t Let Her Pick What To Watch On TV, So This Kiddo Found A Way To Get The Last Laugh

It’d be nice if siblings could learn to share and take turns, but it doesn’t always work out that way.

In today’s story, an older sister is hogging the TV time, so the little sister finds a way to get revenge.

Let’s see what happens…

Niece cleans up with petty vengeance…

I’m not a parent but my niece was very upset that her older sister wouldn’t turn the TV over when I was babysitting once. After about 10 minutes she pretended to be interested in the washing machine that was on at the time and sat in front of it and watched it like a TV. For an hour and twenty minutes…..

It drove her nuts!

Her older sister watched the rest of her film but obviously wasn’t enjoying it. She was outraged that her little sister was having a great time watching wet clothes spin round and round. It’s the most creative act of revenge I’ve ever seen.

Kids can be really smart. This is a great example of that.

This little sister certainly proved herself wiser than the older sister.

She could go far in life if she uses her powers for good!

