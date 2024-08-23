Here Are The Best Plants For Releasing Oxygen in Your Bedroom. – ‘Number one is the peace lily, or spathiphyllum.’

We could all use a little more fresh air in our lives, right?

Darn right!

And today is our lucky day because a man named Michael who bills himself as “The Mediterranean Gardener” on TikTok posted a video and talked to viewers about the three plants that are best for releasing oxygen in bedrooms.

Michael told viewers, “Did you know some plants release oxygen into the night, making them perfect to have in your bedroom? We all know that plants take in carbon dioxide and give us oxygen throughout the day, but at night, photosynthesis stops, and only carbon dioxide diffuses out. But here are three house plants that continue to release oxygen at night due to their crassulacean acid metabolism.”

Michael started his list and told viewers, “Number one is the peace lily, or spathiphyllum, one of the best air-purifying plants with smooth leaves and brilliant wildflowers. This low-maintenance plant adds elegance to any room.”

Next up is the areca palm plant, also known as the golden palm, the butterfly palm, or the yellow palm.

Michael said, “With incredible jungle-like stems, this beautiful plant prefers indirect sunlight and a light mist a few times a week.”

Number three on his list: the orchid.

Bam!

Check out his video.

More of these kinds of videos, please!

