His Dorm Room Neighbor Watched TV Late At Night When He Was Trying To Sleep, So He Found A Way To Turn The TV Off From His Room

Living next to a neighbor who is loud late at night when you’re trying to sleep can be almost impossible to handle.

In today’s story, what’s even worse is that the neighbor is a college student in a dorm where the walls are extra thin.

After many sleepless nights due to the inconsiderate neighbor, the next door neighbor found a way to get revenge.

Loud Neighbor Gets Silenced When I started my sophomore year in college (over 2 decades ago), the guy who moved into the dorm next to me was just a stereotypical meathead jock who was kind of overweight. And it turns out, he was a bad neighbor.

Two things about these dorm rooms: The walls were rather thin. Not only did I hear every decibel of his loud music and TV, but one night he brought some girl home with him for some fun (the whole time I’m thinking to myself … unless she lost a bet, she wasn’t going to be happy until the check cleared). The room on the other side of the wall from my bedroom was HIS bedroom, and for that “encounter” I could see the wall bowing in and out. It still makes me shudder. The rooms had drop ceilings, like offices with cubicles built by the lowest bidder. This will come into play later.

Anyway, a few days into fall semester that year, I discovered this guy had a habit of blasting his TV at full volume, from 11pm to 1am. Since I had to be up before 7am, 4 times a week, this was not ok by me. Despite my complaints to the ineffectual RA, nothing happened. At first, I decided to counter this by putting a couple large speakers against the bedroom wall and blasting songs like Just One Fix by Ministry every morning beginning at 6am. Somehow, he didn’t ever confront me, or change his TV habits, he just continued his late night noise pollution.

One afternoon I decided to investigate what was above the drop ceiling in my bedroom. After moving a few tiles I saw the coax cables for every dorm on this floor. And they were labeled with the room numbers on little tabs every 4 feet. Jackpot.

Also, I’d like to note that I had a part time job at RadioShack at this time (pretty sweet gig for a few reasons) so I finagled a couple tools – a coax cable stripper and crimping tool – and got a couple cable connectors and a female to female adapter (to connect 2 cables together). I went home, cut the cable for my neighbor’s room, stripped each end and crimped on new cable connectors. Then I connected these together with the F-F adapter. Then …..I waited until later that night.

Like clockwork, the TV was on at full volume. I stood up on my bed, and S L O W L Y unscrewed one of the connectors, just enough to cut off the signal to his room. The sound of loud static became the most satisfying thing I ever heard. It was then followed by “WHAT THE F***?!” on the other side of the wall, and then a lot of shouting, swearing, and banging on the innocent TV set.

30 seconds later I screw the connector back in. “BOUT TIME! PIECE O’ S***!” A minute later I unscrewed it again.

The shouting and banging continued and I just let it escalate for a couple minutes, to the point where he was just bellowing in impotent rage. He honestly sounded like a humiliated water buffalo that was somehow capable of making vaguely human speech-like vocalizations. He finally gave up and shut the TV off. 11:13pm. I screwed the connector back in and finally got a good night’s sleep.

FYI, this went on for 4 more days, that’s 5 altogether. On the 6th day, which also happened to be trash day (we set our plastic bins outside the door for trash pickup), I walked out to see the shattered remains of a 20” Emerson TV set sitting in front of my neighbor’s room. The plastic shell was deeply cracked in a few places, the glass tube was shattered, and even the power cord was yanked out and draped over the TV’s lifeless husk. I chuckled, then I stood over the TV and bowed my head in a moment of solemn reflection. Farewell Emerson TV, you had to be sacrificed in the name of sanity, and peace and quiet. Wherever you end up, I hope you’ll be in a better place.

