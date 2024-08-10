Honda Hybrid Owner Shows How Much It Costs To Gas Up His Car And How Far He Can Drive On A Full Tank

I know nothing about hybrid cars…

I’ve never driven one and I don’t think I’ve actually ever BEEN in one…

But now, thanks to the fella who posted this video on TikTok, I have some more info and I gotta say that I’m pretty impressed.

The man drives a 2024 Honda Accord Sport Hybrid and he showed viewers what the deal is.

He shot his video at a gas station and he filled up his car with regular gas.

His total came out to $37.85 for 10 gallons.

He then showed viewers the dashboard in his hybrid and the number he highlighted was pretty surprising.

He could drive 527 miles until his next fill-up and in his text overlay he told viewers that he gets more than 40 miles per gallon and that he won’t have to go back to the gas station for at least a month.

Take a look at the video.

Here’s how people reacted.

This viewer spoke up.

Another individual wishes they had gas prices like this.

And one TikTokker shared their thoughts.

It might be time to look into a hybrid car…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.