Hotel Worker Took Pity On A Caller Who Was Trying To Visit Someone In Prison Because They’ve Been There Before

Yeah I’ve been to jail, no shame here. “The other day I had a woman call me from Nevada asking about rates for a weekend she could come out and see her man who is locked up here. He was recently transferred from a facility in a place it was more economical to visit than here. My heart instantly dropped for her because our room rates were ridiculous and none of the discounts I could give her other than my own personal one which I’m still 30 days out from being able to use were available.

She gasped when I told her the price. I told her about a few hotels that she could most likely afford that are even closer to our big men’s prison. And we talked about how she was thinking of taking the Megabus to San Francisco which is 4 ½ hours away minimum and I told her about an airline that could fly her for the same price and she’d touch down 45 minutes south of where she’d want to be and be able to take public transport to town to save her some cash. She finally stopped me and said “Girl, why you being so cool with me? I’m not even staying with you!”

I said “Ma’am I’ve done some time myself and I understand going to jail is expensive and I feel you because some of my friends have been locked up in places I can’t get to, so if I can help, I’ll help.” She started laughing and said “You know what? You’ve been the most real person I’ve talked to today. I said prison to some other clerk and they hung up on me. My man got run up on a pot charge, It’s some **** I’ll tell you but he’s getting out next year and when he gets out I want you to plan my trip to pick him up. You’re real and you’re sweet and you know your ****.”

And I laughed and said I’d be honored and told her to write my name down and ask for me when she called again because I’d get her a better rate when the summer was over. And to let me call over to the cheaper hotel I thought of that’s closer to the prison and let them know she’d be calling. My girl V over there hooked this nice lady up. Sometimes I can be a super hero.”

