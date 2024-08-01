‘I literally can’t see at night.’ – Lasik Surgery Patient Calls Out His Surgeon For “Gaslighting” Him About The Horrible Complications

A lot of people have advocated for Lasik eye surgery after having the procedure done themselves.

But not everyone has had a positive experience, like TikToker @hutchhayden.

His “long overdue” video about his experience went viral and has over 350,000 Likes.

“In my consultation, (his physician) said that I was the ‘perfect person for the surgery,'” he says.

Hayden asked about complications and the doctor said there were three and that they were “very rare”: less than 1%.

“I can prove all of this with my records” which included video of appointments and testimony from his partner, mom and sister, who were present for the appointment.

“I was complaining of constant burning eye pain” and the “temporary” visual side effects were still present.

He had Lasik about a year earlier when he was 21 and gave the data, clinic and the name of the physician who performed the surgery.

“The entire time it felt the doctor, nurse and everyone who walked in the room was gaslighting me” about his symptoms.

The surgeon gave him eye drops to reduce the dilation of his pupils, which had compromised his eyesight.

Months later he was still symptomatic and also developed floaters four months post-op.

“I sunk into a deep, dark depression, was suicidal and was in and out of the hospital for pain and therapy.”

The former Lasik patient also says he say eye doctors in different states and had special eye drops to try to manage his symptoms.

“I had seen probably about doctors at this point” who “refuted what my surgeon and my clinic had told me.”

Also, “(The surgeon) denied the surgery caused my floaters…”

That’s not all.

He says, “I literally can’t see at night.”

Hayden had hired a lawyer, but they dropped his case.

In his video, the former Lasik patient posted a screenshot of a document created by the FDA to inform patients of the risks “because clinics failed to provide informed consent.”

He finished the video by giving the name of the clinic and surgeon again.

Here’s the full video.

Check out what people are saying.

A few people made note of their own doctors’ opinions and this was a common one.

Some people wanted to share the other side of the argument and it didn’t go well in this one…

I’m glad this doctor was honest.

It’s weird to me that so many people consider 1% of anything rare. It isn’t! That’s a significant risk.

Same! I love wearing glasses. Wire ones are super comfy.

Not worth the risk for me.

I wouldn’t do it.

