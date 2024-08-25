Management Said They Couldn’t Wear Shorts During the Summer, So The Employee Decided To Wear Skirts Instead

What’s the big deal about people wearing shorts at work?

I never really understood that…but you hear those kinds of stories all the time!

The same people that hate shorts don’t seem to have the same problem with skirts – at least, not on women.

Check out the details on this funny ditty below.

No shorts allowed in this heat? Sure! “My office has quite a casual dress code policy and in general kinda chill about what we wear.

There’s one rule…

However we are not allowed shorts. So in the UK here we get about 5 hot days a year that we get to enjoy/endure. One of my colleagues got an HR email a while ago for wearing shorts in the office (he has great legs, who could blame him) when the weather was sweltering. The women in the office wear short skirts and dresses and showing shoulders all the time without any bat of an eye (and yay for them), but somehow shorts in men are just no-no. Oh well, I’m not commuting in 30+ degrees Celsius in jeans.

Time to change it up!

I’m very proudly queer but I have never worn a skirt before, but I bought some fabulous skirts and wore them twice to work since. Once just to a regular office day, and then last Friday when we had a summer party. No one has spoken to me about my wardrobe choice yet, but my legs were so free. Some male colleagues told me they are inspired and we might see more skirts in the office when it gets warm again.”

Let’s see what folks on Reddit said about this.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another reader chimed in.

This Reddit user offered a tip.

Another reader chimed in.

And this person had a lot to say.

Look at those legs!

Show ’em off!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.