One Of The World’s Rarest Dolphin Populations Is On The Rise

Despite evidence that dolphins are the depraved weirdos of the ocean, people still really seem to love them.

Maybe it’s because they’re kind of like the humans of the seas that we see a connection.

Regardless, news that any dolphin is doing well is likely to be met with cheers – and the news that the endangered Mekong (Irrawaddy) dolphin is finally on the rise again definitely deserves some celebration.

Their numbers plummeted from 200 in 1997 to just 89 in 2020, but now their freshwater homes in Cambodia have grown to over 100, which can only be seen as a positive.

In 2024, researchers have tracked 2 deaths but 8 new calves, putting their numbers at an estimate 105 members.

Irrawaddy dolphins live in the coastal rivers in South and Southeast Asia, and are characterized by a round head, smooth gray skin, and a short snout.

They also have super flexible necks that result in chubby rolls that remind people of chunky, adorable human babies.

The Whale and Dolphin Conservation says they grow up to around 8.9 feet in length and weigh 287 pounds – smaller than the bottlenose dolphin by about 5 times.

Irrawaddy dolphins are endangered due to human activity, and it has taken concentrated concentration efforts to bring them back from the brink.

The Cambodian government has worked with the World Wildlife Fund and other groups to bring awareness, as well as to pass laws to prevent human-related threats.

Their habitat is now a protected zone and harmful fishing practices have also been curbed in the region.

Researchers hope that their numbers will continue to rise.

Good news for dolphin lovers everywhere!

Thought that was fascinating? Here’s another story you might like: Why You’ll Never See A Great White Shark In An Aquarium