She Discovered Her Coworker’s Husband Is Secretly Renting A Unit In Her Building, And Now She’s Wondering About Whether Or Not To Tell Her

Whether you know your neighbors well or not, you usually see them in passing and would recognize them in public.

So, how would react if you found out that your neighbor is your coworker’s husband?

Would you just keep quiet? Or would you bring it up to her?

In today’s story, a woman finds herself in this exact situation and is unsure of what to do.

Here’s what happened.

WIBTA if I tell my coworker her husband also has an apartment (and is my neighbor?) Hi. I’m in a bit of a sticky situation. I’ve never been good at navigating social situations and this one has me really stumped. I’m 25F. I just got my first full time teaching job and yesterday one of the other teachers invited us all over her house for a small get together. I live in an apartment building and was pretty shocked when she introduced me to her husband and I realized that he was my next door neighbor at my apartment building. We’ve never spoken before, we’ve only seen each other in passing, waved at each other, etc. When my coworker introduced us it was really awkward.

This would make it very weird for anyone in the same situation.

He’s not at his apartment every day, he comes every few days, but never with his wife or kids that im aware of (he has two toddlers and a elementary age kid and I’ve never heard them). I’ve definitely seen him go in with a young woman. I’m not sure if his wife knows about the apartment or not, rent is $2,000/month plus utilities but for all I know he could pay it all through a business account or she could know all about it. WIBTA if I mention something to the wife? It seems so weird if I don’t say something. I’m not going to make assumptions as to what’s going on.

She has a good plan for bringing it up.

If I do say something it would just be along the lines of “I’ve ran into your husband quite a few times in my apartment building, does he have a separate home office?” (Which i don’t think is the case because their house giant and he clearly has an office in it). I know the apartment is his as the mailbox has his last name on it, I’ve never seen anyone else going in or out of it other than him and the guests he’s with. I’m extremely socially awkward, I have no idea what to do here, if I was in her shoes I’d definitely want someone to tell me if I didn’t know, but I’m not sure if that’s the right thing to do or not. WIBTA?

Wow! That is one sticky situation!

Let’s see what Reddit readers had to say about it.

