She Tells Her Boss She’s Struggling To Make Ends Meet, So Her Boss Starts “Relating” By Talking About Paying For Private School For Her Kids

Sometimes when you’re subtle, the person is so out of touch that they can’t take a hint or read the room about what you’re getting at.

This is especially true of wealthy bosses whose staff are low-income, as TikToker @mkchewning found out.

“I was telling my boss that I was struggling with money,” she said in her video that has gone viral.

How did her boss respond?

“She told me she’s paying for all of her kids to go to private school; she’s paying for all of her kids to go to college… they live in a million dollar home.”

But how is that a response?

Because she said she would be “rolling in the dough” if she didn’t have those expenses, which she pays for out of pocket.

It’s unclear if these kinds of statements come from genuinely not understanding how it looks or if they are meant to be passive aggressive.

Some bosses think that sharing what they pay for gives their staff something to aspire to, but most of the time it comes off as showing off and being okay with inequity.

“I know she meant that in the best of ways, meaning that everybody’s struggling right now” Maryanna sympathizes.

But, she says, “I am $30,000 in debt from college and my parents have an extra $30,000 in college loans.”

“She was trying to be relatable,” but it failed miserably.

Maryanna ends the video by summing up the disparity:

“I’m struggling to afford groceries and you are paying for your kids’ school out of pocket. That’s a little different.”

I hope Maryanna gets a better situation soon.

Her boss certainly doesn’t get it.

