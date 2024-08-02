The Shirk Report – Volume 799
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Saying goodbye to your first apartment is tough
– Lisa Simpson woodwork
– Taxi driver is so excited to be a cover girl
– A hydrophobic/super absorbent cloth
– Impulse buy
– Dutch fans are a different breed
– Nostalgia for clear electronics
– The Invisible Step made into a dance
– Mobile platform
– Jack Nicholson on the set of ‘The Shining’ 1978
– “Good morning, people!”
– Lighthouse in Ireland that sits on the highest of three rocks
– Art + mechanics
– Fixed the campsite shower so it stays on longer than five seconds
– See you on the flippity
– A half pint
– Imagine sleeping here
– Keanu Reeves on the stage of life he’s currently in
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– People Share What They’d Do With Their Extra Time if Humans Didn’t Sleep Anymore
– Mars is being constantly smashed by meteorites, study finds
– You Don’t Need a Mentor. You Need a Job Group Chat.
– In the 1960s, swindlers pushed fake radioactive medicine
– How to Carve a Chicken Like an Adult
– Cities might hold the key to sustainable woodworking
– 13 People Share the Iron Clad Rules in Their Homes
– Is It Possible to Overdose on Vitamins?
– Jersey Home of ‘The Sopranos’ Crime Boss Uncle Junior Is for Sale. Here’s How Much It Costs
– This TikToker Knows Exactly What Ants Like
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.