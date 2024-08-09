Sister Was Banned From Talking To Her Nieces and Nephews, So She Made Sure To Give Them A Loud And Memorable Christmas Gift

Those young children who get involved in family feuds are pitiful.

But I salute aunts and uncles who have a big heart, still reach out to their nieces and nephews, and not let these kids feel the weight of the situation.

In this story, a woman was banned from talking to her sister’s children.

So for Christmas, as she doesn’t know what they like, she gave them a very memorable, albeit loud, toy.

Read the full story and tell us if she’s being petty at all.

You don’t want me to speak to your kids? I hope they like noisy gifts My sister (31) doesn’t like me (27). We’ve had issues for years, and we don’t speak. However, she has three children, and I have always made a point of getting them birthday and Christmas gifts because the issues she has with me are nothing to do with them.

Her sister didn’t want her to contact them.

However, earlier this year, I was talking to the oldest one (11 year old) on their phone, after they got my number from other family members. My sister found out, and changed their number so I could no longer contact them at all. Her excuse for this was that I was “slandering” her (never said anything), and because I didn’t ask in texts how the other 2 children (both babies) were doing. I asked in phone calls but there’s no record of that, obviously.

She wasn’t close to them, except the eldest child.

My sister’s other issue is that I don’t try to see them, when she has banned me from her house, and rarely takes them to see other family. It’s all very complicated, but I haven’t met the youngest child, and the other baby (2), I have only seen 6 times. The eldest one grew up with me. I would regularly take them to school, and on days out, I even took them to Halloween events, even paying for my sister’s ticket, too.

Nonetheless, she buys them gifts for Christmas.

So Christmas is coming up, and obviously, I will be getting the children gifts, because it’s the right thing to do. The eldest will be getting a gift card for their favourite game, and the youngest will be getting a gift card (they’re not even 1).

And one of the kids will get a noisy educational toy.

But the 2-year-old will be getting an incredibly noisy educational first words book, with batteries already inside and spare batteries for when it dies. It has lots of buttons to press, and will make a lot of noise. I mean since I can’t see the children to know what they want or need, I guess I can’t get anything else.

Uh oh! Lots of family drama here. Let’s find out what other people have to say about this.

This user understands her perfectly.

This one calls the sister a narcissist.

LOL! Noisy toys do really have a negative effect.

Another petty but hilarious gift suggestion here.

Here’s another gift idea, but I think it’s sweet.

The noise will always remind them of you.

Genius!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.