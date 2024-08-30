‘What are you nervous we’re going to find out about you?’ – Job Interviewer Asked This Candidate Appalling Personal Questions And Makes Offensive Assumptions

“I have my dream job interview tomorrow.”

Sounds like an uplifting experience, right?

But it all goes downhill from here.

The opening of this video is from a prior video in which TikToker @italianstallionn69 expressed her excitement about a job interview the following day. But that’s over.

What follows is an update she made two hours after the interview in a video that has gone viral.

The job applicant, who goes by Iz, has mascara and eyeliner stains in a trail down her face.

She is “Still in shambles” because of the interviewer’s incredibly inappropriate and bizarre behavior.

“‘You’re wearing make up,” he said to Iz. “No one here wears make up.”

So she asked, “Is that a problem?”

“No, it’s just interesting.”

Then he “Comes two inches from my face, looking at my eyeball for 30 seconds.”

He asked her if she was nervous and after she replied yes, he asked, “What are you nervous we’re going to find out about you?”

She explained to him that she was excited because it was a great opportunity and she wanted to do her best. She said he responded, “Really?”

Then he “asks about my trauma and my family — things so unrelated.”

If you think at this point he’ll finally get to the relevant conversations, you’re wrong.

He says, “I bet you have trouble with men,” among other assumptions.

The company interviewing her sells a product made of ketamine.

It’s a drug commonly used in anesthesia, but is also used recreationally because it has hallucinogenic effects and prescribed for pain and anxiety.

This context prompted a final offensive statement:

“I know you’re wondering if you get to take the ketamine home with you,” the interviewer said.

She thinks he may have been trying to see how she responded to pressure, given that they likely have clients with mental health issues.

And here is part one. She was so excited and hopeful.

Onto better things, Iz!

