Soldier Had To Do National Guard Duty And His Lawn Got Overgrown, So His Neighbor Mowed One Strip Out Of Spite. So He Put Down Bale Wire To Ruin His Lawnmower.

One of the responsibilities that comes with owning a home is maintaining the lawn to an acceptable level.

What are you supposed to do when you are out of town for an extended period of time, and your neighbor starts cutting part of it for you?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, let’s check it out.

Want to mow part of my grass while I’m on active military duty? Have fun repairing your lawn mower! So this happened starting around 2008. My(then)wife and I purchased a small starter house. I was in the National Guard in a state that stays busy with natural disasters, therefore I stayed busy. My neighbor was a crabby old man that was retired and had too much time on his hands. He wasn’t very friendly so I just kept to myself.

While I was on active duty, my wife would stay with her parents so the yard would grow tall when no one was there. When I would get back home, my neighbor would spitefully cut one path of grass in my yard to let me know it needed to be done. After a few of these occurrences, I told him he can either cut the entire yard or he can stay out of my yard.

He griped that I don’t cut my grass enough. Once more, I came back home from active duty with one path of grass freshly cut. Cue petty revenge. My neighbor’s mistake in all of this is that he always cut the same path of grass down the side of my fence.

The next time my grass got even remotely tall, I went out late one night and laid down long strips of bale wire (approximately 10 20 ft strips) in the spot he always spitefully cuts. A week goes by, the grass gets taller. Neighbor takes the bait. The morning after, I see him under his carport with his mower lifted by a chain having to cut all of that wire tangled in and around his blades loose with cutting pliers. He never touched my yard again!

