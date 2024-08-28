When Her Coworker Wouldn’t Stop With The Insults, She Decided To Use A Punk Song To Annoy Her Enough To Leave The Job Entirely

Sometimes, the best way to deal with an arrogant coworker is to use their own frustrations against them.

This person’s coworker was making their life miserable with constant insults, so they decided to try a totally different tact – music!

Let’s see how she uses a little punk rock to turn the tables.

How It used Sid Vicious to get rid of an arrogant co-worker Many, many, many years ago, I worked in an office as a 20-year-old. We were all friendly with each other until we had a temporary worker who thought she was better than any of us. Let’s call her N. She especially dislikes me and constantly tells me I am just a stupid farm girl because I come from a small village in the rural part of our country. She was constantly giving me little pinpricks of nasty comments. She would say things like I wasn’t as pretty as her, I was stupid, and especially about my voice, which was too deep for a girl, and please don’t sing, it’s terrible. At least with the latter, she was right.

This was too easy.

We always listened to the radio and one time, there was this song by Johnny Rotten, “This is not a Lovesong.” (Btw as a 15-16 year old, I loved punk). So, I joined in with this song very, very loudly. N started to shout at me to be silent because she hated this kind of music, and she could see why I would like it. She just gave me a way to annoy her without being too obvious. So every time she turned off the radio, which she did very often, I started to hum and then started to sing, “This is not a Lovesong.” A couple of my colleagues started to join. It took us about two weeks until she angrily explained that she couldn’t work in such an unruly place.

That’s one way to teach her a lesson!

