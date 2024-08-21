August 21, 2024 at 9:42 am

Woman Claims That Licking Envelopes Caused Her to Consume 1,000 Calories Accidentally From The Glue

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@chloewilliams3663

Well, this is certainly interesting…

A woman named Chloe shared a video on TikTok and told viewers that she learned something pretty interesting about envelopes…and calories…

Source: TikTok

The video on Chloe’s text overlay says it all: “I just found out I consumed over 1,000 cal in one sitting by licking envelopes.”

Source: TikTok

Is this real?

Can it be real?!?!

All I can say is that I’ve never heard of anything like this before…

Source: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@chloewilliams3663

I tried a sponge and it didn’t seal very well…😭 yes, i did accidentally look at Britsh Stamps cals instead of envelopes😳 #fyp#weddingtiktok#weddinginvitations#envelopes#savethedates#calories#wedding#sendingmail#horrified

♬ Tell Ur GF – Lay Bankz

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTok user spoke up…ugh.

Source: TikTok

Does this remind anyone else of a certain Seinfeld episode?

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter