A Big Shot At His Employer’s Event Called Him Out For His Dress Code In Front Of Everybody, So He Called Him Out Right Back And Got An Apology

A lot of corporate executives have a huge ego. There’s nothing wrong with that. Up to a point.

If it is an excuse to be unkind and dramatic, that’s not such a good thing. Fortunately for this staff member, he knew exactly what to do about it.

All of my employees wear white shirts When staff of my employer did customer visits, a suit and tie were required. Since I often worked in computer rooms I never wore white shirts because of a dirt issue that happens with my role.

I flew to Boston to work with a sales droid on a configuration of a system they were trying to sell to a big bank. When I got there, there were sea of white shirts ties and me in my colored shirt. The regional VP got onto the stage and he paused to call me out.

“Get out,” he snapped. “And don’t come back until you are wearing a white shirt.” As I walked to the aisle, I said, “Do you know who I am? I work for the Director of Engineering and in my work we don’t wear a white shirt.” Later when I was at the Director of Engineering’s office, he told me I was a big hit and said the VP wanted to apologize. When he showed up to do it, guess what he was wearing? A blue shirt.

