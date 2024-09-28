Stranger In And Elevator Had His Phone On Speaker, So They Got Revenge By Turning Up The Volume On Their Music

Using the speaker phone function on a phone can sometimes be very inconsiderate of those around you.

In today’s story, one person gets revenge on another person who is using speaker phone in a public place.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Petty revenge to a public speakerphone user Simple story today I got on the 26th floor elevator and a man was having a speaker phone conversation on the elevator ride. I decided it was annoying, so I put on Wallk by Pantera full blast.

The man complained about the music.

Him and I were the only people on the elevator ride. He asked me to put it down. I told him to shut off his speaker phone and put his phone to his ear if he wants me to shut off the music.

They enjoyed the encounter.

I said my music is as annoying as your conversation. He called me an AH. I smiled and said cool man and we went our separate ways. I got a little joy from that encounter.

That is clever.

It really was inconsiderate of the man not to wear earbuds or hold the phone to his ear.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader loves stories like this.

Here’s another way to get the person to take the call off speaker phone…

This reader shared a similar story…

Here’s a similar story at an airport…

This reader has a go-to song for situations like this…

It turns out there are a lot of easy ways to get people to stop using speaker phone!

Make sure to take notes.

