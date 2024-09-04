A Nurse Warns People About The Dangers Of Getting Treated At Urgent Care Centers. – ‘Patient could sitting there waiting for 30, 40, 50 minutes or longer.’

Healthcare in the United States seems to be in some kind of freefall, and this story certainly doesn’t make things sound any better.

A nurse practitioner named Lindsey took to TikTok to warn viewers about going to urgent care.

She said, “Urgent care are becoming the most dangerous place in the U.S. healthcare system” and explained that a policy change at urgent care centers is what’s fueling the crisis.

Lindsey said that healthcare workers used to be able to send patients who needed emergency care directly to hospitals but said that the new policy says that patients need to be checked in and seen by a nurse or a doctor before they can be sent to emergency rooms.

She said, “The problem is, this patient could sitting there waiting for 30, 40, 50 minutes or longer because that provider may be with another patient. The clock is ticking and this patient is literally losing minutes on what is the difference between life and death. And good outcomes and bad outcomes.”

Lindsey said that “corporate greed” is to blame for this dangerous policy.

