Airline Shopping Expert Shared A Hack For Booking Cheaper Flights On American Airlines

Any hack to save money on travel is welcome news to us…

And we think this one might be worth a shot…

A woman named Mandi posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about a hack she says works with American Airlines.

Mandi’s video showed her booking two sets of flights on American, one a round trip and the other trip as two separate tickets.

The caption to her video reads, “POV: You learned that booking flights separately is cheaper than booking them together.”

The video shows that Mandi booked separate tickets that cost $158 as opposed to the alternative routing that would have cost $207.05.

Bam!

Check out the video.

This is what people had to say.

This TikTokker weighed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this viewer went for it!

Give it a shot! You never know!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.