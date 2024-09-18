Airline Shopping Expert Shared A Hack For Booking Cheaper Flights On American Airlines
by Matthew Gilligan
Any hack to save money on travel is welcome news to us…
And we think this one might be worth a shot…
A woman named Mandi posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about a hack she says works with American Airlines.
Mandi’s video showed her booking two sets of flights on American, one a round trip and the other trip as two separate tickets.
The caption to her video reads, “POV: You learned that booking flights separately is cheaper than booking them together.”
The video shows that Mandi booked separate tickets that cost $158 as opposed to the alternative routing that would have cost $207.05.
Bam!
Check out the video.
@mandi_martinez11
Accidentally posted this the first time with all my flight info 🫠 #foryou #foryoupage #flighttickets #flights #vacation
This is what people had to say.
This TikTokker weighed in.
Another person shared their thoughts.
And this viewer went for it!
Give it a shot! You never know!
