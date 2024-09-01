‘Black plastic is really, really toxic.’ – Concerned Consumer Talks About The Dangers Of Black Plastic Air Fryers

Here’s a public safety alert for you!

This time it comes to us from a TikTokker named Beatrice who warned TikTok viewers about using black plastic air fryers.

Beatrice said, “Black plastic is really, really toxic. It is probably contaminated with old electronic e-waste. Black plastic has this huge supply and demand issue. Next time you go shopping for a kitchen appliance, you’re going to notice that it’s all black plastic. As a result, companies have trouble keeping up with the demand.”

She claimed that companies “illegally mix” electronic e-waste and said, “They’re mixing that in with plastic that ultimately goes on to be in contact with food.”

Beatrice continued, “One example is antimony. This is a neurotoxic heavy metal that is used in all processing of polyethylene terephthalate. Black plastic has been found to have super high levels of antimony as well. Lots of black plastic food containers had really high levels of antimony merely due to it being contaminated with recycled e-waste plastic pellets that it was not supposed to have.”

That doesn’t sound good…

Take a look at her video.

