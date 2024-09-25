Could Making Your Bed In The Morning Could Make You Less Healthy? A Doctor Explains His Interesting Theory.

This is good news for all the lazy folks out there!

A TikTokker named Dr. Mehzer posted a video on the social media platform and gave millions of people some good news: he doesn’t think you should make your bed first in the morning…and he was pretty adamant about taking this stance…

Dr. Mehzer said, “Leave your bed like this in the morning. Your health will thank you for it. The reason why is because if you don’t have a partner, you’re never sleeping alone. That’s because our beds contain millions of these dust mites.”

The doctor said these mites “feast on our flesh overnight” and added, “They love moisture and when we make our beds in the morning, this helps them to survive.”

He also said they’ll reproduce and, “they’re waiting to greet us for our next sleep. It can be a problem because you may not even realize you’re allergic to them.”

Dr. Mehzer added, “They can cause things like ongoing nasal congestion or random rashes.”

The doctor’s tip to take care of this issue?

He said, “by leaving our beds unmade for 30 minutes to an hour in the morning.”

He explained that the moisture in the bed will dry up if left unmade and the number of bed mites will be reduced.

Dr. Mehzer added, “Nothing wrong with thinning these lines. Many of them can find solace in our mattress as well. So getting a dust protector layer for that will also help. For these reasons it’s also a great idea to change your sheets every week, or, at the latest, every two weeks.”

Here’s the video.

@drsermedmezher They Feast On Us 🤢 bed. High Humidity: Dust mites thrive in environments with high humidity, typically between 70-80%. They absorb water from the air, making moist conditions ideal for their survival and reproduction. Indoor Settings: Common household environments like bedrooms, living rooms, and bathrooms often provide the warmth and moisture that dust mites need. Bedding, upholstered furniture, and carpets are particularly favorable habitats. Nutrient Sources: Human Skin Cells: Dust mites feed primarily on dead skin cells shed by humans and pets. Since people spend a significant amount of time in their homes, especially in their beds, these areas become rich feeding grounds for mites. Other Organic Matter: They also consume other organic materials found in dust, such as pollen, fungi, and bacteria. Allergy Triggers Allergenic Proteins: Fecal Matter and Body Fragments: Dust mites produce waste products and shed body fragments that contain potent allergenic proteins. These proteins can become airborne and inhaled, triggering allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. Enzymes: The enzymes in dust mite feces, such as Der p 1 and Der f 1, break down proteins in human skin cells, aiding digestion. These enzymes are significant allergens #allergy #hygiene ♬ Storytelling – Adriel

Lazy folks of the world…this one's for you.

