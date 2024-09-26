Doctor Recommends Not To Unpack Your Suitcase Immediately After You Get Home From A Trip. – ‘So now you have a reason to be lazy, just like me.’

How long does it take you to unpack your suitcase after you get back from a trip?

An hour? A day? A week?

Well, a man named Dr. Singh posted a video on TikTok and said that he doesn’t think it’s a good idea to unpack right after you get home from a trip.

Dr. Singh said, “So here’s why you shouldn’t unpack your suitcase right after coming home from a vacation. So hear me out, especially if you stayed in a hotel, that’s because of bedbugs.”

He added, “Now, if your suitcase remains closed and undisturbed for at least two weeks, any bedbug egg or nymph present will likely die due to starvation or desiccation.”

The doctor then said, “So now you have a reason to be lazy, just like me and just let your suitcase hang there in the side,” he says. “I mean, let’s be honest, what kind of psycho unpacks right away? Let me know.”

Let’s check out the video.

And here’s how people responded.

This viewer shared how they do it.

Another person chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Trust him…he’s a doctor.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.