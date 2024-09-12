DoorDash Customer Said That She’ll Always Tip Her Drivers From Now On After She Learned A Big Lesson, – ‘When i finally got to it the fish was cooked.’

I don’t mean to sound like a jerk, but I don’t have a whole lot of sympathy for folks who don’t tip when someone delivers food to their doorsteps.

But there’s always hope that those non-tippers will get a reality check and they’ll change their ways.

That’s what happened to a woman named Kaitlyn who posted a video on TikTok about what happened after she didn’t tip on a DoorDash delivery.

The text overlay to Kaitlyn’s video reads, “Never NOT tipping on doordash again…this was the first time i’ve not tipped and the doordasher left if so far away in a corner in the sun making me play hide and seek with my poke took me 20 minutes to find it and when i finally got to it the fish was cooked (i ordered raw salmon).”

In the video’s caption, Kaitlyn wrote, “THE WAY I ALWAYS TIP BUT THIS WAS THE FIRST TIME I DIDNT.”

Sure, Kaitlyn…sure…

Here’s the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say about it.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

She won’t make that mistake again!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.