September 12, 2024 at 11:48 am

DoorDash Customer Said That She’ll Always Tip Her Drivers From Now On After She Learned A Big Lesson, – ‘When i finally got to it the fish was cooked.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@whotfiskaitlynn

I don’t mean to sound like a jerk, but I don’t have a whole lot of sympathy for folks who don’t tip when someone delivers food to their doorsteps.

But there’s always hope that those non-tippers will get a reality check and they’ll change their ways.

That’s what happened to a woman named Kaitlyn who posted a video on TikTok about what happened after she didn’t tip on a DoorDash delivery.

Source: TikTok

The text overlay to Kaitlyn’s video reads, “Never NOT tipping on doordash again…this was the first time i’ve not tipped and the doordasher left if so far away in a corner in the sun making me play hide and seek with my poke took me 20 minutes to find it and when i finally got to it the fish was cooked (i ordered raw salmon).”

Source: TikTok

In the video’s caption, Kaitlyn wrote, “THE WAY I ALWAYS TIP BUT THIS WAS THE FIRST TIME I DIDNT.”

Sure, Kaitlyn…sure…

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@whotfiskaitlynn

THE WAY I ALWAYS TIP BUT THIS WAS THE FIRST TIME I DIDNT 😞 #doordash #tip #delivery #food #poke #fyp

♬ original sound – kaitlyn?!?!

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say about it.

This person weighed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

She won’t make that mistake again!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter