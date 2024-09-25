Experts Believed This Giant Millipede Was Extinct, But More Than 120 Years Later It’s Back Again

Look, I know that millipedes aren’t the cutest or cuddliest being on the planet, but it’s still not good when anything living goes dark.

It’s all an intricate balance on this Earth, after all.

Which is why scientists are thrilled to find the Spirostreptus sculptus alive and well in the Madagascar jungle.

The giant millipede was last documented 126 years ago, but recently Madagascar’s Makira Forest revealed it had been harboring not only the millipede, but 20 other “lost-to-science” species as well.

The Spirostreptus sculptus was described by entomologist Henri de Saussure and naturalist Leo Kehntner in 1897, but was never seen by scientists again.

Until Re:wild’s Search for Lost Species, which combines the talents of people from different organizations, all set on uncovering the truth about animals that haven’t been seen for decades.

There are an estimated 4,300 species that are “lost” but not thought to be extinct.

The group spent several weeks in the Makira Forest, one of Madagascar’s largest protected areas, hoping to find around 30 of them.

Dmitry Telnov, an entomologist with BINCO, describes finding the giant millipede.

“I personally was most surprised and pleased by the fact that the giant millipede Spirostreptus sculptus, not uncommon in Makira Forest, appeared to be another lost species known only from the type specimen described in 1897.”

The one they observed was particularly giant, too.

“The longest specimen of this species we observed in Makira was a really gigantic female measuring 27.5 centimeters long.”

They also spotted two species of ant-like flower beetles that hadn’t been seen since 1958 and a jumping spider that had been “lost” since 1900.

The researchers also found a brand new species of zebra spider that wasn’t thought to live in the area.

Brogan Patt, a director of the SpiDiverse group, was thrilled.

“They were quite large spiders and it was remarkable that they had gone unrecognized for so long.”

The team plans to return and continue searching for more rare and even undocumented finds.

“It’s important to continue researching the biodiversity of Makira because although it is one of the largest rainforests in the country we still have relatively little idea which species occur, and there are likely to be many completely undescribed species as well.”

We’ll look forward to more exciting news from the area.

It’s kind of a cool reminder that there are so many mysteries remaining right here on Earth.

