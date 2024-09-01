Boss Told Employee To Stop Using Fidget Toys At Work, But HR Overruled Him. So She Kept Using Them, But Her Boss Ripped The Toy From Her Hand And Now Might Get Fired.

Everyone has their ways of dealing with stress and distractions at work, which helps them to get things done.

What happens when your boss grabs your simple fidget toy out of your hands and throws it away?

That is what the woman in this story experienced so she went to HR and got the manager in trouble.

AITA for launching a complaint on my boss over a fidget toy? WFH ended and I have autism and adhd.

I found having those squishy fidget toys at a desk really helps me concentrate and problem solve. After two weeks back in the office my manager Kyle said no toys at our desk it’s not preschool.

I asked HR and told them it helps with my disability and wasn’t hurting anyone. They said it’s not even their policy so management really can’t ban these items in the office.

I have the pup in a cup out one day and Kyle rips it out of my hand puts it in his Starbucks coffee cup and throw it away. I now go to his manager and back to HR and I get to WFH again to meet my needs and Kyle is suspended pending investigation into hostile work environment.

Kyle is about 3 years away from retirement and may have to retire early now because he’s crying to anyone that him finding another job after being fired for hostile work environment is going to be impossible. He’s blaming me saying I was out of line for having the squishy pup in a cup bothering him at work but the pup makes no noise and Kyle has a private office. So there was not need for him to rip it out of my hand in throw it away after HR said they were already cool with it. AITA?

Let’s see what other people in the comments have to say.

