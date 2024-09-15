Her Supervisor Fired Her For Calling In Sick And Then He Desperately Needed Her Help, So She Negotiated For More Pay But Ultimately Left Them In The Lurch

Going to work when you’re sick is never a good idea, but in today’s story, one employee got fired for staying home sick.

That’s far from how the story ends, because it turns out the supervisor needed her help.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Supervisor sorrows Good morning fellow Redditors. This story happened when I (F 26 yrs at the time). My current age is not important. I get a job at a belt buckle and medallion factory. My supervisor hated my younger sister and was always short and kind of rude to me. I had been there about a year. I never took off. One day I started vomiting so I called in sick.

Her supervisor sent a coworker to her house.

I just got out of the shower (I smelled like vomit). A knock at the door produced a co-worker. She told me my supervisor told her to come to my house to tell me to get into work. I told her that I had been vomiting all morning and that I was not coming in to infect everyone else.

About 30 minutes later my supervisor called and fired me.

The same coworker called to ask for advice.

This where my petty revenge comes into play. The coworker that came to my house called me to ask how to repair a buckle that had trout on it. She also wanted to know how to repair the fur on the grizzly medallion. Neither were in stock. I told her to ask her supervisor how.

OP agreed to go back to work for 2 weeks.

About 10 minutes later my ex-supervisor called me. He said they really needed me to come back for just 2 weeks. Those 2 special orders needed to go out in 3 days. I needed to train someone how to do what I had taught myself. He told me my pay would be the same – minimum wage (the year 1980). I giggled to myself. I said yes I would be more than happy to come back for 2 weeks only. He was ecstatic.

But…OP had conditions…

Hold on…. He then said they would see me tomorrow. I told him wait….we are not finished. I will come back as a consultant for 250 a day for 2 weeks to train. However, I also need a contract stating my job and total pay.

He called back, but she declined the offer.

He hung up on me. Later he called back saying the owner was agreeable. I said “Sorry that was a one time offer and I don’t feel inclined to work with him again. Have a great day”. They probably lost those accounts. Shouldn’t have fired me for being sick.

It really doesn’t seem right to fire someone for being sick. I wouldn’t want to go back to help out either.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

I wonder if the supervisor told the owner why he fired her or if he made up another reason.

