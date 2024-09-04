Here’s How To Keep Mosquitoes And Flies Away In Your Backyard So You Can Stay Bite Free. – ‘Multiple bowls and place them around the perimeter of your yard.’

Daddy Brownn is at it again!

He’s a TikTokker known for posting videos with life hacks and we think that a lot of you out there will find this one pretty interesting and that it’ll come in handy.

He told viewers, “If you’re outside and you’re getting bombarded with flies and mosquitoes, watch this video. I’m gonna show you how to keep them away.”

He continued, “All you’re gonna need is any kind of beer. This doesn’t have to be a new beer that you just cracked open.”

Next, he dumped a beer into a stainless steel bowl and said, “You can do multiple bowls and place them around the perimeter of your yard.”

He explained, “When you go outside, the flies and mosquitoes are gonna be attracted to the bowls that are outside of your yard instead of where you’re sitting. The reason this works in mosquitoes is because an open beer is releasing CO2, which is what attracts mosquitoes to feed on mammals.”

He added, “The reason this works for flies is because they can sense glycerol. Glycerol is a sweet-tasting compound that yeasts make during fermentation which is how beer is made. Beer contains both of these things, which is why it makes a perfect attractant for both flies and mosquitos.”

Bam!

Check out what he had to say.

Is there anything that beer can’t do?!?!

