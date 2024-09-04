September 4, 2024 at 1:26 am

Here’s How To Keep Mosquitoes And Flies Away In Your Backyard So You Can Stay Bite Free. – ‘Multiple bowls and place them around the perimeter of your yard.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@daddybrownn

Daddy Brownn is at it again!

He’s a TikTokker known for posting videos with life hacks and we think that a lot of you out there will find this one pretty interesting and that it’ll come in handy.

Source: TikTok

He told viewers, “If you’re outside and you’re getting bombarded with flies and mosquitoes, watch this video. I’m gonna show you how to keep them away.”

He continued, “All you’re gonna need is any kind of beer. This doesn’t have to be a new beer that you just cracked open.”

Next, he dumped a beer into a stainless steel bowl and said, “You can do multiple bowls and place them around the perimeter of your yard.”

Source: TikTok

He explained, “When you go outside, the flies and mosquitoes are gonna be attracted to the bowls that are outside of your yard instead of where you’re sitting. The reason this works in mosquitoes is because an open beer is releasing CO2, which is what attracts mosquitoes to feed on mammals.”

He added, “The reason this works for flies is because they can sense glycerol. Glycerol is a sweet-tasting compound that yeasts make during fermentation which is how beer is made. Beer contains both of these things, which is why it makes a perfect attractant for both flies and mosquitos.”

Bam!

Source: TikTok

Check out what he had to say.

@daddybrownn

How to kedp flies and mosquitoes away using beer! #beer #beertime #flies #mosquitoes #bugs #summer #summervibes #summerhack #summerhacks #hack #hacks #lifehacks #lifehack #hotbugguy #useful #tips #tipsandtricks #howtotiktok #reuse #homeremedy #foryou #foryoupage

♬ original sound – daddybrownn

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer made a funny comment.

Source: TikTok

Another individual has their own method.

Source: TikTok

And this individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Is there anything that beer can’t do?!?!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter