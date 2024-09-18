His Ex-Wife Requested A Particular Car In The Divorce Papers, But In The End She Didn’t Get What She Wanted

Divorces can get messy especially when it comes to splitting assets.

In today’s story, one man finds a way to give his ex what she asks for even though she didn’t ask for the right thing.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Uncles divorce from cheating wife Uncle back in the 90s had 2 restored cars. 1969 firebird (his first and most cherished car) and a 1969 chevelle blue with white racing stripes. Both car show ready. His wife was caught cheating, so a divorce happened.

The uncle traded the Chevelle for a Camaro.

When he got his agreement to sign, she demanded that she wanted the camaro. Well, they didn’t own a camaro.. yet. He drove that hot Rod chevelle to a local grocery store parking lot and waited. Finally some young high school kid pulled up and my uncle made his year. Traded that kid even for his beat up camaro , went home, and signed the divorce papers.

His ex thought she won, but she didn’t.

After the judge signed off and the divorce was finalized, they met in the parking lot, and she was given her camaro. She was trying to make him lose his prized and cherished car but thankfully due to her thinking it was a Camaro, he easily kept it. He still has the Firebird

They were both petty.

I’d say this qualifies because he just threw away a ton of cash he invested in that chevelle, especially in today’s market… just to match her pettiness He expected her to want the Chevelle

She clearly didn’t know her ex-husband very well if she didn’t know which car was really his favorite.

The uncle wouldn’t have had to trade his car, but it seems like he made the decision that made him happy.

Isn’t that all that matters?

