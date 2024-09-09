His Sister Keeps Asking To Move In With Him And His Family, But He Keeps Saying “No.”

Helping out family is nice, but that doesn’t mean you have to let them move into your home.

In today’s story, one man’s sister tries to convince him to let her move in with his family, and she isn’t willing to take no for an answer.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for telling my sister she isn’t the type of person I want my daughters to look up to My sister and I are complete opposite. My sister doesn’t have many accomplishments, and the last thing I remember her achieving is graduating high school. At 20 she dropped out of college because she was pregnant.

It didn’t work out between her sister and the baby daddy.

She moved in with the father and for 10 years they were a family. All that time she didn’t have a job even when her son started school. Those two never married and he left her about two years ago.

Now his sister wants to move in with him.

She is now pregnant again, (new dad isn’t involved) works at fast food and barely scrapes by. She is constantly asking for money. She actually wanted to move in with me and my kids.

His sister tried to convince him that it would be a good idea for his family if she moved in.

My wife travels a lot. I have two daughters, and my sister told me she wanted to be closer. She wanted to move in to my home, that it would be good for the girls to have a women they could look up to ( she never liked that my wife travels.)

His sister brought up moving in yet again.

This isn’t the first time she has brought it up, and I have turned her down politely many times. My sister brought it up again last night. I told her no.

His family thinks he was too mean to his sister.

This resulted in a heated conversation with her asking why. I decided to be honest and I told her that she isn’t the type of women I want my kids to look up to. I also listed the reasons above. She called me a jerk The family is now on me about this, saying I was heartless to tell her that. They also want me to apologize. AITA?

In reality, all he did was answer his sister’s question, but it’s understandable that she’s upset.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

Apologizing wouldn’t hurt anything, but that doesn’t mean he has to let his sister move in with him.

This is a tough situation.