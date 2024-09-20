His Upstairs Neighbor Was Loudly “Entertaining” A Married Man Late At Night, So He Tracked Him Down And Exposed His Cheating To His Wife

When you live in an apartment complex, you often get to know the neighbors better than you would like.

What would you do if your upstairs neighbor was loudly ‘entertaining’ her guest (who was married to someone else)?

That is the situation the person in this story was facing, and he got some justice.

Check it out.

I exposed an affair because it was affecting my sleep. My upstairs neighbor has been having an affair with a married man for about 4 months now.

I wouldn’t care, but because it’s an affair he comes over at odd hours of the night and they’re “having fun” very loudly (I can hear a lot) and it wakes me up/prevents me from sleeping. How do I know it’s an affair? He’s never spent the night and his car has baby car seats in there. Some back story, I’ve had issues with my upstairs neighbor prior to this.

She would throw parties on Monday nights, she gets home at 2am from work pacing her condo and having loud phone conversations. She’s 40 years old throwing parties with 20y/o and having affairs and living like a teenager. I tried to talk to her like a normal person about my concerns but she doesn’t care and I’ve had to get the association involved to stop the parties. I hate her. So, I decided to learn some more about this mystery man.

It is amazing what you can find on the Internet.

I looked up the license plate, found an address, searched the address and found a name. Took the name and did some social media stalking and found the man and his wife’s profiles. I made a throw away account, messaged the wife about the affair. I haven’t seen him now for a few weeks and I’m sleeping really nicely 🙂

It is always good to turn in cheaters, getting some sleep is just icing on the cake.

