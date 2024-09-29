September 29, 2024 at 10:21 am

Indeed Alerted Job Seeker’s Boss That She Has Been Applying for Other Jobs. – ‘Hey Indeed! That’s really weird!’

by Matthew Gilligan

Good grief…

A woman named Nicole posted a video on TikTok and put the website Indeed on blast because of how they did her dirty and alerted her current company that she was applying to other jobs.

In her video’s caption, Nicole wrote, “Hey Indeed! Thats really weird! I had my department’s director pull me into her office to talk to me about it! #indeed #sketchy #jobhunt #psa.”

Her text overlay reads, “Good morning to everyone except the person at Indeed who thought it would be a good idea to alert your current company when you apply to other positions.”

Take a look at the video.

@nicoleecrawford

Hey indeed! Thats really weird! I had my department’s director pull me into her office to talk to me about it! #indeed #sketchy #jobhunt #psa

♬ Girls – The Dare

Here’s how people responded.

One viewer offered some advice.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker is suspicious…

This is NOT COOL.

