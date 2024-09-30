Lowe’s Customer Said Employee Wanted Her To Buy Wood With Black Mold, But There Was Plenty Of Good Lumber Around

Say whaaaaaaaaaaaat?!?!

A Lowe’s shopper named Nala sounded off against the home improvement mega-chain and told TikTok viewers about a most unusual experience she had at one of their stores.

Nala’s video shows her talking to a Lowe’s worker about the moldy lumber in the store.

The text overlay on the video reads, “These were covered in black mold and thick white mold. Worker said to pressure wash it off.”

She added, “They refused to let me buy the clean non-moldy wood.”

Nala told viewers, “So I went to buy wood at Lowe’s, it’s all covered in black mold and there’s some that’s not covered in black mold, but they refuse to give me that one because it’s up high.”

She continued, “So basically, Lowe’s is making so you have to buy wood with black mold on it for your projects or you don’t buy it at all. That’s dumb and it’s a health hazard.”

Nala decided to go to Home Depot instead and wrote in another text overaly, “Home Depot had a ton of non moldy wood in stock! This was what was outside they had over 300 more of these inside all clean no mold.”

Nala added, “They’re same price as Lowe’s.”

Take a look at the video.

This is ridiculous!