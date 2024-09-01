McDonald’s Customer Argued With An Employee Because She Claimed They Made Her Drinks With Sugar After She Asked Them Not To

You can’t please everyone…

If you’ve ever worked in customer service, you know that’s the truth…and the woman working in this video was clearly over what was going on in her McDonald’s location.

A customer filmed the exchange because she wasn’t happy with her order and said to the employee, “Are you out of your mind? I’m telling you, there’s sugar in there.”

The worker said that no sugar was used to make the drinks and she just watched another employee make the beverages.

The customer replied, “I just tasted it. It’s sweet.”

The worker told the customer, “I did not put sugar in them. That’s how they taste.”

The customer said she wouldn’t pay for the drinks and the McDonald’s worker told her to go get drinks somewhere else.

The caption to the woman’s video reads, “I ordered no sugar and they put sugar and then lied to me when I’m a diabetic.”

Take a look at the video.

@defnotlames I ordered no sugar and they put sugar and then lied to me when im diabetic ♬ original sound – defnotlames

I don’t know who to believe…

