McDonald’s Overcharged Them And Refused Them A Refund, So They Held Up The Drive-Thru Line While They Called Their Bank

No refund, no problem!

Well, actually, there is one small problem…I’m gonna hold up the drive-thru line until it’s taken care of!

That’s what this person did and they shared their story on Reddit.

Take a look at what happened!

We don’t do refunds here. “I was racing between things one day, and didn’t have much time for lunch. At the time McDonald’s wasn’t absurdly expensive, and one was on the way to my next stop so I decided to hit the drive through up so I could eat on the way. I placed my order for a Medium McThing and got asked if I wanted a large (which most McDonalds don’t do anymore) and I said no. When I got to the window to pay the price seemed high which I thought was odd but maybe I just did the mental math on the taxes wrong or mis-remembered the price of the item. And then the cashier didn’t hand me a receipt. Weird as well, but whatever.

A ha!

When I got to the window to receive my food it all clicked as they handed me a large. Which I politely declined as I really had zero interest in paying 2 dollars for a few more fries and soda. At this point the manager appeared and stated, “We don’t do refunds here.” That was when I realized what was going on. Having worked fast food before they were probably doing some sort of ‘upcharge’ competition, ring up the most larges and you/that manager get a reward. I was slightly flabbergasted but the manager repeated that nope, no possibility of a refund.

Got a minute?

I politely smiled and said, “That’s okay. I’ll call my bank on speaker to do a chargeback. I’ll need you to talk to them. Since it’s on speaker you can just tell them you can’t do refunds.” And then proceeded to sit at the window, calling my bank, during lunch hour at a very busy drive through. Turns out they can do refunds, and they can do them so fast I didn’t even make it through the phone tree. And yes, I did file a complaint with corporate but it’s not like that actually does anything.”

Check out what folks had to say about this story.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

This individual spoke up.

I got all the time in the world…

The manager definitely didn’t, though.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.