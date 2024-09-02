Mom Was Concerned About Being Startled And Told Her Child to Announce Their Presence, So They Turn On The Humor And Give Her Daily Musical Performances

Sometimes a simple request can lead to hilarious and unexpected outcomes.

You want to know when I’m moving down the hallway? Sure thing So I’m living with my mother in a house we moved into three years ago now. Coming out of my room into the living room, you go through a hallway passing the dining and bathrooms.

Well apparently this day I was quiet, as Mum got the shock of her life turning around in the living room to see me.

And her immortal words: “Can you make some noise when you leave your room so I know your moving?”

Well, for 2 years now, I’ve done just that.

Whistling, singing, silly noises. I’ve been tempted to get a slide whistle.

She hasn’t said a word, but I can tell by her face the regret.

