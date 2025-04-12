She Cancelled Her Booking After Being Ghosted By An AirBnB Host, But Now The Host Is Back To Haunt Her

Back in the day, an AirBnB was a cool, cheap alternative to a hotel room.

Now hotel rooms are cheaper, way more convenient alternatives to AirBnBs.

Or, even if they’re not cheaper, they involve a lot less drama!

Just listen to this story about a nightmare Airbnb host.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for canceling an Airbnb after the host ignored me for 5 days and then getting blamed for “costing her money”? I booked an Airbnb for April 2-5. I first messaged the host, Alex on March 17th with a couple of questions about the stay. After multiple days with no response, I got nervous since the trip was coming up and I didn’t want to be stuck scrambling for a place last minute. By March 22nd, after five days of silence, I reached out to Airbnb support to see what my options were.

And so the ultimatum was laid down:

Airbnb automatically gave Alex 72 hours to respond. When she still didn’t, the booking was canceled. I found another place and moved on, assuming she just wasn’t an active host.

But the host came roaring back:

Fast forward to today, she finally messaged me—after the cancellation—and was upset. She claimed my booking never should have gone through because those dates were “previously blocked,” then blamed me for canceling and said I cost her a fee and blocked other potential bookings. I explained the situation politely, but she kept going, making passive-aggressive remarks like “Sounds like I dodged a bullet!” I responded by pointing out that she had five full days to reply before I ever contacted Airbnb, and Airbnb’s own policy gave her another three days before canceling. This wasn’t some impulsive decision on my part—it was a lack of communication on hers.

A lesson was learned?

Her final message basically implied that she had been on a vacation herself, had been fully booked for months, and that this situation had taught her a lesson. It felt sarcastic, like she was blaming me for messing up her schedule when, in reality, she had plenty of time to respond but didn’t.

So, what do we make of all this?

At this point, I’m asking Airbnb to block her from messaging me because I don’t see why she’s still reaching out after everything was handled. Also, for any Airbnb hosts—does anyone know what this “fee” she’s talking about could actually be? I don’t see how she’d be charged for me canceling after she ignored my messages for nearly a week. So, AITA for canceling after she ignored me for five days and indirectly causing her to lose money? Or is this just a consequence of her lack of communication?

She doesn’t sound like a very responsible Airbnb host.

Let’s look at the comments on Reddit.

Honestly, you could nuke her whole operation from orbit.

Apparently there is a ridiculous sync issue with the platform.

You did what you could, really.

What does any of this even mean?

Happy travels, everybody.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.