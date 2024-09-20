Mother Insists Her Teen Daughter Share A Room With Her Partner’s Daughter, But She Refuses And Forces Her To Choose Living With Her Dad Full-Time To Avoid Sparking Family Tensions

Merging families often means merging lifestyles. But of course, it rarely goes as smoothly as expected.

AITA for moving in with my dad full time after my mom moved in with her partner and his kids? My mom moved in with her partner of 3 years recently. They bought a place together and they want to get married. Before moving I (16f) always shared a room with my sister (10f). And my brother (12m) had his own room.

But because my mom’s partner has a 15 year old daughter and his other kids are boys, they didn’t want her in a room with the boys. So my sister was moved into a room with my brother and I was told her partners daughter and I would be sharing. I didn’t like that.

I told her I’d rather share with my brother and let my sister share with her partners daughter. Mom said that was not a good idea. My brother and sister suggested the three of us could share but mom cited space as the reason that couldn’t happen.

I didn’t want to share a bedroom with someone I’m not close to. Love my siblings,so no big deal to share with them. Don’t love the 15 year old so it was not something I was cool with.

And my mom tried to argue about college but I won’t be going to college. I’m going to do a trade. And even if I end up with roommates, we’ll have our own spaces. I told her all this.

I also talked to her about my decision to stay with dad full time. It was written in their custody order that once we reach 16, we can make that decision if we want to. My mom didn’t think I was serious.

The wakeup call was when I moved nothing into her new house and only stayed for short visits vs overnight visits. My dad fully supports this. My mom and her partner aren’t happy.

And he’s extra unhappy because his daughter is now the oldest and has no one close in age to hang with during family time. She’s not that close with her brothers according to my mom and her partner.

I told them I’m not here to be her entertainment or companion and I’d hang with my siblings anyway, and the age gap is not a problem. My mom gave me an ultimatum to move in with them and stop living full time with dad. When I didn’t change my mind, she told me I was acting spoiled and mentioned I had always shared a room.

I said sharing a room was not the issue. But I always shared with siblings, not another random kid. Mom said it was so entitled to say that and she also cussed my dad out for allowing me to live with him. She can’t fight it though. It’s in their custody papers. AITA?

The adults in this situation were naïve to expect a fully seamless transition.

Parents need to understand that teens aren’t just puppets to be bossed around at will.

Her mom wants her to stay, but is it even for the right reasons?

The teen was right to prioritize her comfort over sharing a space she was uneasy about.

In the end, this new living arrangement created more distance than closeness.

