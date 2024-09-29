Son Refuses To “Babysit” His Dad While Mom And Sister Go On Vacation, And Now Mom Is Furious Because She’ll Be Worrying About Her Husband Too Much To Enjoy The Trip

Balancing family expectations with your own life can get complicated.

This is especially true when you’re asked to do something that feels unnecessary or even insulting.

So, what would you do if your mother asked you to “babysit” your perfectly capable father while she and your sister went on vacation?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this awkward dilemma.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for refusing to “babysit” my Dad while my Mom and sister are away? I’m 33. My sister (27) and Mom (68) are planning an extravagant vacation to London for a week. My 82-year-old Dad isn’t going with them. When I asked why, they said that he is not interested because he is very comfortable staying at home, and he doesn’t want to leave the dogs with a pet sitter. My Mom privately requested that I visit my Dad once a day, spend time with him, etc. I have a very busy work schedule, so I don’t see how this is really possible. Beyond that, I don’t really understand why an adult man needs to be babysat.

Here’s where they disagree.

I told her this, and she said he isn’t all mentally there – I haven’t seen evidence of this besides anecdotal evidence. I told her I wouldn’t babysit my Dad but I would call him and check in on the weekend. She is furious at me, saying that she will be too worried about my Dad being okay to enjoy the vacation. I pointed out she could call him whenever she wanted, but she just hung up on me basically. I feel a little bad, but I also think the whole concept is kind of insulting to my Dad and a waste of my time. AITA?

Ouch! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but wonder how the father feels.

Let’s check out what Reddit readers had to say about this situation.

This person doesn’t understand why they’re so against spending time with their father.

According to this person, it’s the least they can do for their mom.

Here’s someone who thinks they should spend time with their father while they can.

This person thinks hiring a caregiver is the best option.

It may be a sacrifice, but you never know how much time someone has left.

It’s always better to make the most of it while you can.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.