They Built A Kids Playhouse Partly On The Neighbor’s Property, So The Neighbor Decided To Get Rid Of The Half That Was On Their Property. Now His Family Is Calling Him A Monster.

Before building something on your property, it’s important to make sure you know where the property line is, especially if your next door neighbors aren’t the most accommodating people.

In today’s story, one neighbor builds a kids playhouse that crosses the property line, and the next door neighbor is not okay with it.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for Demolishing a Kids Treehouse/Playhouse that was partially on my Property? I’ll keep it Short… I have like 7 Acres and much of it is Woods… Neighbor Decided to build a large Playhouse for their kids but it was on the property line and half of it was on my Property.

OP pointed out the problem to the neighbor.

I met with them and showed them that it was on my property. I said they could pay me and I’d sell them that land for market value… They Refused….

The neighbor is suing OP.

So I had the Half of the Playhouse on my Property Bulldosed. They are currently trying to sue me for Damages.

OP wonders if destroying the playhouse was the right decision or not.

I’m not “Rich” but I have a lawyer and after I served them they Called me a “Heartless Bully”. Honestly I think Im 100% in the right but several family members have called me…. and I quote…. “A Monster”

I wonder if OP told the neighbors the consequences for not moving the playhouse. That would make the difference to me; although, the neighbor really should’ve put the entire playhouse on their own property.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader thinks OP didn’t do anything wrong.

This reader points out a bigger potential problem…

This person points out OP actually avoided potential legal trouble.

This could also impact OP’s insurance.

Here’s another vote for OP being right.

The neighbor really should’ve made sure the playhouse was built on their own property.

