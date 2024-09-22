Bride And Groom Told Everyone They Weren’t Allowing Children At Their Wedding, But Now A Wedding Guest Wants Them To Make An Exception

The rule should be that the people who are getting married get to decide on the rules of the wedding.

This includes, of course, whether or not to allow children.

In today’s story, the guests aren’t respecting the couple’s rules, and now they’re wondering if they should make an exception.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for not allowing my partner’s sister’s baby in the wedding? So for some context I am an infant teacher. I am around children for 10-12 hours a day. My partner is not around children much and is very uncomfortable with them especially very young children.

They don’t want children at their wedding.

My partner and I agreed on having a wedding with 21+ in attendance. We have told our guests that we aren’t having anyone in or around the wedding who is underage (both families are heavy drinkers and some are known for weed use and I don’t feel comfortable with a kid being exposed to that). We also agreed to this because of the budget we set and the amount of people we would want in attendance.

Her partner wants to let a baby come to the wedding.

Now my partner is considering having the baby in the wedding after we had a family meet up and the sister became upset that the wedding is 21+. I may sound like a villain but I work all day with kids. That’s the last thing I would want at the wedding. I’m not jealous of the child I’m more so worried about the activities that would be going on around the child and as a mandated reporter I don’t want to be put in a bad situation. Plus we already told others that they can’t bring their children and now we allow one? What should I do?? AITA for not wanting this??

I’d stay strong on the no children rule.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader thinks the couple needs to make the decision together.

Another reader agrees that the couple needs to be on the same page about the decision.

This person thinks it’s okay to make an exception for family.

This person wonders what she thinks will happen at the wedding.

Honestly, if this couple can’t agree about who to allow at their wedding, they’re probably going to disagree about a lot of things in their marriage.

They need to work on their communication now.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.