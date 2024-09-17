This Couple’s Pushy Neighbor Keeps Invading Their Yard And Their Space, So They’ve Finally Had Enough And Go With A Full Ban

Being friendly with neighbors is typically a good idea, but sometimes folks take things WAY TOO far and get pushy as all get-out.

AITA for banning our our neighbor from our property? “My husband and I moved to our house 3 yrs ago. Upon moving our property marker mysteriously disappeared and our neighbor, Tammy, seems to think we don’t know where the property line is.

Tammy and the previous owner of our home made up a new boundary line that suited each of them: our house has some exterior stairs that sit on her property (we don’t use or maintain them) and she accesses her backyard through our driveway and side yard. Her house sits right next to our driveway, they’re separated by about 15 ft. of ‘yard.’ 10ft is our property and 5 ft is hers. Her property is landscaped making it impossible to walk on, our side is grass. When Tammy has guests over they walk on our driveway and through our side yard to get to her backyard. Tammy pays a handyman to mow the grass when he weeds her landscaping.

We’ve let it go to avoid conflict, but she acts as though it’s her property and assumes we don’t realize that it is ours. Last year we installed new gutters, a tree from her property was resting on the gutters so we needed to remove the limb. We trimmed the branch at the property line(within our rights) and Tammy got upset. She asked us to talk to her about any work relating to her trees because she doesn’t like the look of trees when they’re trimmed. We’ve given her a heads up we’re having outdoor work done ever since. Tammy will not extend us the same courtesy. Tammy recently had a handyman build a landscaping wall between our driveways, 70% of the paver structure is on our property.

She asked my husband how he liked it and he told her that he thought it was a nice feature but that more than half of the structure was on our property. She said it could be removed if it was ever an issue. He asked her to talk with us about work that would impact our property, like she asked us. She agreed. Yesterday she had the same handyman put down grass seed in our side yard, add topsoil, then he roped it off along our driveway to prevent us from walking on the area. To be clear he roped off access to our own yard. To complicate things further, the handyman she hires is a neighborhood resident who has sued multiple neighbors after getting hurt on their property.

If he had injured himself doing the landscaping or the retaining wall we would have been liable because it’s on our property, same goes for future work. I feel that we’ve been accommodating and individually the instances are no big deal, but now it feels like we need to more formally address this. I’d like to have the property resurveyed and send a certified letter informing our neighbor that she and handyman are not to trespass on our property at all. My parents think I’m an ******* to start a war with my neighbor over grass seed, but I feel like I need to address this now to protect myself from a potential lawsuit if her handyman continues to work on our property. AITA?”

