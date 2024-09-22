He Wanted To Take His Niece To Disneyland, But His Ex Brother-In-Law Insists All His Kids Go Too. Now The Brother’s Wife Is Harassing Him On Social Media And Says He Wants To Kidnap His Niece.

Family relationships get complicated if the mistress and her children get involved.

This man, for instance, wanted to take her niece to Disneyland, but the “other woman” – aka the stepmom of the little girl – demanded that her children should also be part of the trip.

When he refused, she kept harassing his wife and cussing her on social media.

AITA, For only taking my niece to Disneyland. My sister was married to a guy. As soon as she got pregnant, things went sour. He became distant and, not long after my niece was born, he left her for the girl he had been cheating on her with for the past few months. This lady has two of her own children already.

Surprisingly, everything is civil.

My sister was far more nice than necessary. She didn’t haul him to court for support payments or anything. They have 50/50 custody. Things are amicable considering the cheating.

This man then plans to take his niece to Disneyland.

Anyway, my wife and I who are childless want to take my niece to Disneyland. Her mother doesn’t care, her father doesn’t care, but the non-married stepmom is having none of it. She expects us to take her two children also, and expects us to pay as we intended to with my niece.

The other woman continues to harass them.

She has been harassing my wife, trying to screw up her friendships on social media, and cussing out my sister. Imagine all the fun that comes with a selfish psycho. She has even gone so far as to threaten, calling protective services if we “kidnap” the child.

So now, he’s wondering if he has to take the other two kids to Disneyland, too.

Really my question is am I the jerk for not taking these two kids I’ve met once who are both older than my niece to Disneyland? What the hell do I owe them?

You owe them nothing, and the “other woman” do not get a vote on this.

Ever.

