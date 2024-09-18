His Girlfriend Gave Him A Hard Time About Eating Nutella, So When He Moved Out He Left Nutella Surprises All Over Her House

Can there ever be TOO MUCH Nutella in a person’s life?

I always thought the answer to that question was NO, but I guess I was wrong…

And this story from Reddit proves it!

Read on and get the straight dope on what went down.

Drowning in Nutella. “A few years ago I (35m) was in a long distance relationship and ended up moving states to move in with her (36f), at her suggestion.

Uh oh…

Straight away it was terrible. A disaster. It was so weird because the second I arrived she completely changed from the person I’d been dating in the past (including previously dating in the same city). Suddenly, every little thing I did was extremely annoying for her, and she’d call me out on it. One example was I have a fondness for Nutella, which is a chocolate hazelnut spread. Every night I’d have a single spoonful from her big jar in her cupboard.

She sounds a bit unhinged…

This became an issue. She started going on and on about how I was eating all her Nutella. For days she kept raising it. It was particularly weird because we were both in good jobs, money wasn’t an issue, and I was buying most of the groceries. So next time I was at the store I bought a huge jar of it for myself. However, this in itself became an issue. Why was I buying stuff she already had? Didn’t I realise she didn’t have unlimited kitchen cupboard space? How stupid and insensitive could I be?

He knew he couldn’t be with this woman.

By this stage (about 3 weeks in) I realised I had to pull the plug and get out of there. I booked a flight which was 2 days away. …Enough time for Operation Nutella. I’d noticed the discount store had it on sale so I bought a bunch. And by a bunch I mean 3 cases – 72 big jars.

LOL.

On the final day I waited til she was out and spent an hour hiding these Nutella jars everywhere. Bathroom vanity. Sock drawer. In her car. In her garden shed. Inside empty saucepans. Some people might think ‘oh awesome – Nutella for life!’ or just give it away. But she had the kind of OCD where I knew it would REALLY bother her. Anyway I moved back to my home state. We were no longer speaking. A few weeks went by. Then out of the blue I got a message: SCREW YOUR NUTELLA, AND SCREW YOU!!! It made my day.”

Check out what Reddit users said about this.

One person shared their thoughts.

Another individual wants to meet this lady…

This Reddit user chimed in.

Another reader spoke up.

And this person made a pretty hilarious comment.

Can there ever be too much Nutella?

The answer is YES.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.