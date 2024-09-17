Repairman Transformed A “Dust Bowl” Backyard With One Pristine Patch Of Grass, Making It Stand Out Like A Sore Thumb

When a yard is already in rough shape, it may seem silly to fuss over a small repair job, but some people will still complain.

You want new turf? You can have it. My dad was doing work for the local water utilities company Sydney Water and his job involved repairing sewer pipes throughout the city. His stint repairing pipes lasted about 2 years before he moved on. One particular job was the repair of a pipe in someone’s backyard. The backyard, as said by my dad, was about 50% grass, and the rest was just dirt. A “dust bowl” in his own words. Some ground was dug up (2 by 3 metres roughly, which is 6 by 9 feet), and the pipe was repaired. Everyone’s happy… except, yes, you guessed it, the owner of the house with the **** backyard.

The assigned inspector for the job received a complaint a day after the repair took place, and the complaint was passed on to my dad. Apparently, the area that was dug up wasn’t sufficiently restored to its original state before the repair took place. My dad was asked to return and restore the ground. This is where the fun starts. He rocks up at this bloke’s place, cuts the 2 by 3-metre rectangle out, digs out 200mm (8 inches) of soil, and replaces that turf with the best possible and most expensive soil he can find and tops that with notoriously fast growing and luscious green Kikuyu grass.

On top of this, the grass was fertilised very generously, and every day for the next week, this patch of grass was watered. Within 2 weeks, this immaculate-looking, perfectly cut rectangular patch of grass sitting in the middle of this “dust bowl” backyard stood out like a turd in a punch bowl. This thing looked so stupid. The owner never called back, and for good reason. He got his bloody restoration.

